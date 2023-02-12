RPG Library Open Game Content Repository

Welcome to the RPG Library Open Game Content Repository. This is intended as a reference library of game systems and settings which have been released under "open" licenses.

BIND -- A fast-playing darker fantasy role-playing game without healing magic.

Bulletproof Blues -- A rules-light superhero game system released under a Creative Commons license.

Gumshoe -- The Gumshoe System is a role-playing game system created by Robin Laws, designed for running investigative scenarios.

Icons -- The Open Gaming Content from Icons, a superhero role-playing game published by Ad Infinitum Adventures.

Kalos Mechanism -- A rules-light generic game system, intended for game designers who want to create a game without having to write all of the rules from scratch. Released under a Creative Commons license.

Left Of Center -- Everything here is different, everything is Wrong.

Legacy: War Of Ages 30th Anniversary Edition -- No one lives forever. A game from the early 1990s about immortals fighting a secret war for the ultimate prize. Released under a Creative Commons license.

OpenD6 -- The Open Gaming Content from the D6 system, a fast and simple generic role-playing game system designed by West End Games for several licensed games.

Rough Magic -- A rules-light game of magic, mystery, and guns in 1960s Europe. Released under a Creative Commons license.

VERS -- A rules-lite universal system with lots of optional rules to fine tune the details. Released under a Creative Commons license.

Warlords Of Kruhl -- A rules-light fantasy game system released under a Creative Commons license.

WaRP System -- The WaRP System Reference Document contains the basic rule system used in Over the Edge, but not the game's unique setting.

ZeroSpace -- A rules-light science fiction game system released under a Creative Commons license.

You may find additional open licensed games by searching RPG Library.